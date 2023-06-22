Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BXMT is $19.36, which is -$0.67 below the current price. The public float for BXMT is 168.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXMT on June 22, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has surged by 1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 19.88, but the company has seen a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT’s stock has risen by 2.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.15% and a quarterly rise of 9.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.96% for BXMT’s stock, with a -7.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,275 shares at the price of $19.79 back on Jun 09. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 155,993 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $45,011 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 485 shares at $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 51,887 shares at $9,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.