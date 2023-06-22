Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 30.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTOG is also noteworthy at 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BTOG is 2.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of BTOG on June 22, 2023 was 27.35K shares.

BTOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has seen a 30.83% increase in the past week, with a -61.07% drop in the past month, and a -80.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.74% for BTOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.93% for BTOG’s stock, with a -75.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTOG Trading at -58.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares sank -51.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG rose by +30.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7771. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw -67.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3149.59 for the present operating margin

-109.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Origin Ltd stands at +32.34. The total capital return value is set at -34.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.40. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.