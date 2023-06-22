Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) has increased by 6.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) by analysts is $13.00, which is $11.31 above the current market price. The public float for BPTH is 7.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of BPTH was 25.83K shares.

BPTH’s Market Performance

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has seen a 2.42% increase in the past week, with a 10.46% rise in the past month, and a 9.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for BPTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for BPTH’s stock, with a -16.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6309. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw 11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -94.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.