Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $69.56, which is $0.2 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZUL on June 22, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 13.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL’s stock has risen by 20.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 61.55% and a quarterly rise of 83.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Azul S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.83% for AZUL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 76.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 57.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +45.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +20.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.26. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 122.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.