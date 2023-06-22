Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Stock Showcases 14.11% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) has seen a 7.98% increase in the past week, with a 14.75% gain in the past month, and a 49.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for ATRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.11% for ATRO’s stock, with a 61.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATRO is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is $17.50, which is -$2.28 below the current market price. The public float for ATRO is 29.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On June 22, 2023, ATRO’s average trading volume was 142.92K shares.

ATRO) stock’s latest price update

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO)’s stock price has soared by 7.28 in relation to previous closing price of 18.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRO stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for ATRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRO in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $19 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2021.

ATRO Trading at 21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRO rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.30. In addition, Astronics Corporation saw 90.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRO starting from Keane Robert S, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Keane Robert S now owns 37,700 shares of Astronics Corporation, valued at $110,500 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WARREN C, the Director of Astronics Corporation, purchase 5,700 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that JOHNSON WARREN C is holding 28,384 shares at $49,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.14 for the present operating margin

+21.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astronics Corporation stands at -6.68. The total capital return value is set at -7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.50. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Astronics Corporation (ATRO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.65. Total debt to assets is 29.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.