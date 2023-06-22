Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) has dropped by -9.01 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) by analysts is $8.00, which is $7.21 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 5.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of IONM was 503.19K shares.

IONM’s Market Performance

IONM’s stock has seen a -21.45% decrease for the week, with a -23.74% drop in the past month and a -80.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for Assure Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.69% for IONM’s stock, with a -88.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IONM Trading at -58.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM fell by -21.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9692. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -84.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -274.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.