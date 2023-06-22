Assessing the Risk and Potential of Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) Stock

In the past week, FRGT stock has gone down by -28.32%, with a monthly decline of -30.17% and a quarterly plunge of -55.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.40% for Freight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.85% for FRGT’s stock, with a -75.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is $9.00, which is $8.19 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 2.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On June 22, 2023, FRGT’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) has dropped by -22.86 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRGT Trading at -48.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -29.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -28.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1215. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -64.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc. stands at -31.62. Equity return is now at value -387.40, with -122.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.