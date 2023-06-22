Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ARCO stock has gone up by 5.64%, with a monthly gain of 6.10% and a quarterly surge of 23.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.19% for ARCO’s stock, with a 20.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ARCO is 122.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCO was 953.31K shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has jumped by 1.06 compared to previous close of 9.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Equity return is now at value 54.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.