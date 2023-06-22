Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is above average at 79.21x. The 36-month beta value for IRT is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IRT is 222.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on June 22, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.66 in comparison to its previous close of 18.18, however, the company has experienced a -1.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IRT’s Market Performance

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has experienced a -1.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.63% rise in the past month, and a 16.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for IRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for IRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

IRT Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.