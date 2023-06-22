Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Illumina Inc. (ILMN)

The 36-month beta value for ILMN is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ILMN is $238.66, which is $38.38 above than the current price. The public float for ILMN is 156.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ILMN on June 22, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

ILMN) stock’s latest price update

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 202.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ILMN’s Market Performance

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has seen a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.44% decline in the past month and a -9.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for ILMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for ILMN’s stock, with a -4.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILMN Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILMN fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.04. In addition, Illumina Inc. saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILMN starting from Hoyt Aimee L, who sale 3,917 shares at the price of $199.06 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hoyt Aimee L now owns 2,881 shares of Illumina Inc., valued at $779,737 using the latest closing price.

Aravanis Alexander, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Illumina Inc., sale 5,398 shares at $201.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Aravanis Alexander is holding 2,922 shares at $1,088,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+64.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illumina Inc. stands at -96.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.97. Equity return is now at value -58.90, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on Illumina Inc. (ILMN), the company’s capital structure generated 53.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.01. Total debt to assets is 29.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.