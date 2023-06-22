Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DSEY is $8.41, which is -$0.2 below than the current price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume of DSEY on June 22, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

DSEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) has jumped by 0.12 compared to previous close of 8.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DSEY’s Market Performance

DSEY’s stock has risen by 0.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.84% and a quarterly rise of 4.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.49% for Diversey Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for DSEY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSEY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DSEY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DSEY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

DSEY Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.34%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 96.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.