Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

The public float for DH is 58.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.17% of that float. The average trading volume of DH on June 22, 2023 was 817.34K shares.

DH) stock’s latest price update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 10.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DH’s Market Performance

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has experienced a -10.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.39% rise in the past month, and a -12.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for DH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for DH’s stock, with a -21.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DH Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,240 shares at the price of $9.11 back on May 12. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,743,478 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $56,846 using the latest closing price.

Krantz Jason Ronald, the Executive Chairman of Definitive Healthcare Corp., purchase 450,000 shares at $11.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Krantz Jason Ronald is holding 450,000 shares at $5,193,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.