Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is above average at 10.72x. The 36-month beta value for CAAP is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAAP is $10.15, which is -$1.35 below than the current price. The public float for CAAP is 31.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume of CAAP on June 22, 2023 was 137.49K shares.

CAAP) stock’s latest price update

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP)’s stock price has soared by 6.78 in relation to previous closing price of 10.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAAP’s Market Performance

CAAP’s stock has risen by 6.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.68% and a quarterly rise of 21.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Corporacion America Airports S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.24% for CAAP’s stock, with a 25.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAAP Trading at 4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAP rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Corporacion America Airports S.A. saw 31.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.90 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stands at +12.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.