AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) has jumped by 0.73 compared to previous close of 184.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen to Change Name to Cencora

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is above average at 23.88x. The 36-month beta value for ABC is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ABC is $191.36, which is $3.67 above than the current price. The public float for ABC is 162.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of ABC on June 22, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has seen a 3.36% increase in the past week, with a 7.17% rise in the past month, and a 19.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for ABC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.15% for ABC’s stock, with a 16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ABC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

ABC Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.74. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 275,984 shares at the price of $181.17 back on Jun 15. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 33,090,404 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $50,000,021 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 10,499 shares at $178.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 257,967 shares at $1,873,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.71. The total capital return value is set at 38.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 4.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.