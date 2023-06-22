Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD)’s stock price has soared by 0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 31.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COLD is also noteworthy at 0.53.

The public float for COLD is 268.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of COLD on June 22, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD’s stock has seen a 3.30% increase for the week, with a 7.58% rise in the past month and a 15.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Americold Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.14% for COLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.18. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc. saw 12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Snyder James C JR, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $29.86 back on Nov 10. After this action, Snyder James C JR now owns 36,812 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc., valued at $101,514 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.