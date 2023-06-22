Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.96 compared to its previous closing price of 6.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBI is 2.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMBI on June 22, 2023 was 144.63K shares.

AMBI’s Market Performance

AMBI’s stock has seen a 14.60% increase for the week, with a 13.62% rise in the past month and a -26.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for Ambipar Emergency Response The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.49% for AMBI’s stock, with a -20.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBI Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBI rose by +14.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Ambipar Emergency Response saw -26.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBI

The total capital return value is set at -0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.