AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is $453.75, The public float for UAVS is 79.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAVS on June 22, 2023 was 766.74K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.75 in relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UAVS’s Market Performance

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has experienced a -14.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.83% drop in the past month, and a -36.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for UAVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.95% for UAVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.39% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -32.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -36.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3235. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -29.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 408,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Mooney Barrett, the Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mooney Barrett is holding 100,000 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.30 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -305.08. Equity return is now at value -85.90, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.