Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ADMP is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADMP is $105.00, The public float for ADMP is 2.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for ADMP on June 22, 2023 was 57.47K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ADMP) stock’s latest price update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.45 in comparison to its previous close of 2.33, however, the company has experienced a -10.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADMP’s Market Performance

ADMP’s stock has fallen by -10.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.71% and a quarterly drop of -74.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.34% for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.72% for ADMP’s stock, with a -83.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

ADMP Trading at -56.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares sank -40.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -83.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-526.88 for the present operating margin

-60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -550.86. The total capital return value is set at -190.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -204.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.