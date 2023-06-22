Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) by analysts is $21.50, which is $17.84 above the current market price. The public float for ABEO is 16.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ABEO was 148.83K shares.

ABEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) has jumped by 6.15 compared to previous close of 4.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABEO’s Market Performance

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has experienced a 4.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 55.81% rise in the past month, and a 97.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.99% for ABEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.69% for ABEO’s stock, with a 48.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

ABEO Trading at 43.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +49.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw 56.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Amoroso Michael, who sale 338 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 20. After this action, Amoroso Michael now owns 114,792 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,504 using the latest closing price.

Alvino Mark, the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., sale 887 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Alvino Mark is holding 17,527 shares at $2,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3200.64 for the present operating margin

-223.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2807.36. Equity return is now at value -157.00, with -63.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.