Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has dropped by -3.47 compared to previous close of 154.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Zscaler Stock Shoots Up on Boost to Revenue Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for ZS is 86.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.28% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ZS was 3.05M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stock saw an increase of -4.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.93% and a quarterly increase of 40.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for ZS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $180 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 25.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +18.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.13. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 32.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 1,322 shares at the price of $152.11 back on Jun 20. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 135,777 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $201,089 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 7,017 shares at $156.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 328,406 shares at $1,099,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.