X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is $3.76, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 116.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XFOR on June 21, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) has dropped by -5.09 compared to previous close of 2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XFOR’s Market Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has experienced a -9.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.67% rise in the past month, and a 131.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for XFOR’s stock, with a 49.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

XFOR Trading at 18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 106.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Ragan Paula, who sale 6,724 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Jun 15. After this action, Ragan Paula now owns 550,521 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $14,995 using the latest closing price.

Mostafa Adam S., the Chief Financial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,417 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Mostafa Adam S. is holding 88,279 shares at $12,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -176.80, with -81.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.