WW International Inc. (WW) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, WW stock has gone down by -10.74%, with a monthly decline of -19.09% and a quarterly surge of 40.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for WW’s stock, with a 22.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WW International Inc. (WW) is $7.90, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 53.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WW on June 21, 2023 was 6.58M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has decreased by -7.57 compared to its previous closing price of 6.74. However, the company has seen a -10.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at -15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 61.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc., sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with -32.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WW International Inc. (WW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.