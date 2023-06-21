Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.86 in relation to its previous close of 4.67. However, the company has experienced a -2.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is 18.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WIT is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wipro Limited (WIT) is $4.73, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.48B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On June 21, 2023, WIT’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT stock saw a decrease of -2.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Wipro Limited (WIT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for WIT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WIT Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Wipro Limited saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +12.54. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wipro Limited (WIT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.