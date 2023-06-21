Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has decreased by -4.21 when compared to last closing price of 64.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is above average at 6.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WGO is 28.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WGO on June 21, 2023 was 470.72K shares.

WGO’s Market Performance

The stock of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has seen a -8.12% decrease in the past week, with a 7.21% rise in the past month, and a 5.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for WGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for WGO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.74% for the last 200 days.

WGO Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.48. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw 16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from West Christopher David, who sale 7,210 shares at the price of $56.61 back on Mar 29. After this action, West Christopher David now owns 25,383 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $408,158 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at +7.88. The total capital return value is set at 33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.49. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.16. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.52 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.