What Recent Market Trends Mean for CXApp Inc.’s (CXAI) Stock

In the past week, CXAI stock has gone up by 26.04%, with a monthly gain of 84.78% and a quarterly surge of 597.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.87% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.50% for CXAI stock, with a simple moving average of 47.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is 14.52x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CXAI is 1.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.86% of that float. On June 21, 2023, CXAI’s average trading volume was 6.22M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 23.30 in relation to its previous close of 11.03. However, the company has experienced a 26.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CXAI Trading at 47.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.53%, as shares surge +88.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +806.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +26.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw 35.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.