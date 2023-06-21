What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CMMB) Stock

In the past week, CMMB stock has gone down by -14.69%, with a monthly decline of -15.88% and a quarterly plunge of -6.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.77% for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.02% for CMMB stock, with a simple moving average of -25.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMMB is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is $12.00, which is $23.49 above the current market price. The public float for CMMB is 10.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On June 21, 2023, CMMB’s average trading volume was 22.19K shares.

CMMB) stock’s latest price update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.22 in relation to its previous close of 1.74. However, the company has experienced a -14.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMMB Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMMB fell by -14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6827. In addition, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. saw -52.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMMB starting from OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd., who sale 336,900 shares at the price of $3.58 back on Jan 03. After this action, OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. now owns 2,241,274 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., valued at $1,207,759 using the latest closing price.

Mor George Adi, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., sale 7,700 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Mor George Adi is holding 317,075 shares at $38,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMMB

The total capital return value is set at -57.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.19. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.