UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is 21.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UNH is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is $583.92, which is $117.31 above the current market price. The public float for UNH is 929.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On June 21, 2023, UNH’s average trading volume was 3.34M shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has plunge by 2.38relation to previous closing price of 458.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that It’s Time for Revenge Surgeries

UNH’s Market Performance

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has seen a -4.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.05% decline in the past month and a -1.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for UNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for UNH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $580 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

UNH Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $482.48. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from WITTY ANDREW, who sale 6,160 shares at the price of $487.49 back on Apr 27. After this action, WITTY ANDREW now owns 86,564 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $3,002,949 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 761 shares at $494.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 9,293 shares at $376,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.