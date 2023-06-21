Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Carver Bancorp Inc.’s (CARV) Stock

In the past week, CARV stock has gone down by -15.53%, with a monthly decline of -21.52% and a quarterly plunge of -24.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for Carver Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.96% for CARV stock, with a simple moving average of -27.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) by analysts is $300.00, The public float for CARV is 3.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CARV was 28.48K shares.

CARV) stock’s latest price update

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV)’s stock price has plunge by -10.40relation to previous closing price of 3.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/09/21 that Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix: Stocks That Defined the Week

CARV Trading at -24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARV fell by -15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Carver Bancorp Inc. saw -24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARV starting from MacKay Craig C, who purchase 450 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Mar 14. After this action, MacKay Craig C now owns 4,000 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc., valued at $1,890 using the latest closing price.

MacKay Craig C, the Director of Carver Bancorp Inc., purchase 450 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MacKay Craig C is holding 3,050 shares at $1,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Carver Bancorp Inc. stands at -3.01. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.91. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), the company’s capital structure generated 55.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.52. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.