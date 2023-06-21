Understanding the 9.75% Volatility Levels of AppHarvest Inc.’s (APPH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has gone up by 9.89% for the week, with a -24.95% drop in the past month and a -42.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.75% for APPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.34% for APPH stock, with a simple moving average of -68.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Right Now?

The public float for APPH is 134.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.67% of that float. The average trading volume of APPH on June 21, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

APPH) stock’s latest price update

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)’s stock price has decreased by -11.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a 9.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APPH Trading at -20.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.09%, as shares sank -17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH rose by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4105. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPH starting from Lee David J., who sale 177,400 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lee David J. now owns 561,140 shares of AppHarvest Inc., valued at $216,428 using the latest closing price.

Lee David J., the President of AppHarvest Inc., sale 42,392 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lee David J. is holding 1,192,109 shares at $74,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Equity return is now at value -58.50, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.