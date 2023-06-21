Under Armour Inc. (UA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, UA stock has gone down by -0.57%, with a monthly decline of -2.12% and a quarterly plunge of -10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for UA’s stock, with a -13.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is above average at 7.95x,

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is $10.32, The public float for UA is 173.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UA on June 21, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

UA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has decreased by -3.89 when compared to last closing price of 7.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

UA Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -22.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc., sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.