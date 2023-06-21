UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 10.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBS is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UBS Group AG (UBS) is $23.76, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 3.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On June 21, 2023, UBS’s average trading volume was 5.00M shares.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.57 in relation to previous closing price of 20.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/12/23 that Credit Suisse Era Ends After UBS Takeover Becomes Official

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS’s stock has fallen by -0.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.08% and a quarterly rise of 8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for UBS Group AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for UBS’s stock, with a 7.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBS Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.00. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UBS Group AG (UBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.