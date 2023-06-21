Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.42% for TPET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.22% for TPET’s stock, with a -42.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TPET is 9.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPET on June 21, 2023 was 211.56K shares.

TPET) stock’s latest price update

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.79 in relation to its previous close of 1.13. However, the company has experienced a -26.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TPET Trading at -42.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -36.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPET fell by -26.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3979. In addition, Trio Petroleum Corp. saw -55.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPET

Equity return is now at value -98.10, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.