Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) by analysts is $7.33, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for TRVI is 57.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of TRVI was 267.46K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) has jumped by 10.16 compared to previous close of 2.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRVI’s Market Performance

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) has experienced a 5.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.32% rise in the past month, and a 50.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for TRVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.92% for TRVI’s stock, with a 18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

TRVI Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. saw 40.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from Delfini Lisa, who sale 610 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Jun 12. After this action, Delfini Lisa now owns 29,599 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,610 using the latest closing price.

Delfini Lisa, the Chief Financial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., sale 562 shares at $2.89 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Delfini Lisa is holding 27,918 shares at $1,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.07. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.