Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TYGO is $23.00, which is $2.23 above the current price. The public float for TYGO is 30.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TYGO on June 21, 2023 was 109.81K shares.

TYGO) stock’s latest price update

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.69 compared to its previous closing price of 16.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TYGO’s Market Performance

Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen a 11.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 70.87% gain in the past month and a 72.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.55% for TYGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.51% for TYGO’s stock, with a 67.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $21 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

TYGO Trading at 45.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +65.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO rose by +11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.35. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw 74.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.20. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.