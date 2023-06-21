The Trade Desk Inc.’s (TTD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TTD stock has gone up by 0.26%, with a monthly gain of 12.09% and a quarterly surge of 33.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for The Trade Desk Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for TTD’s stock, with a 33.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 529.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TTD is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TTD is $74.38, which is -$2.7 below the current market price. The public float for TTD is 441.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for TTD on June 21, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has plunged by -0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 76.43, but the company has seen a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.77. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 68.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from GRANT JAY R, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $76.21 back on Jun 15. After this action, GRANT JAY R now owns 162,898 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $419,155 using the latest closing price.

Buyer Lise J, the Director of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $76.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Buyer Lise J is holding 101,077 shares at $304,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.