The Impact of Market Fluctuations on PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) Stock

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has gone up by 15.74% for the week, with a 47.65% rise in the past month and a 62.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.57% for PCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.69% for PCT’s stock, with a 34.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

The public float for PCT is 109.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCT on June 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.73 compared to its previous closing price of 7.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at 41.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +36.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 44.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.