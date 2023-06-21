The Impact of Market Fluctuations on LumiraDx Limited’s (LMDX) Stock

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has gone down by -12.50% for the week, with a -37.05% drop in the past month and a -59.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.39% for LMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.08% for LMDX’s stock, with a -61.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Right Now?

The public float for LMDX is 8.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LMDX on June 21, 2023 was 180.27K shares.

LMDX) stock’s latest price update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.40 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -34.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares sank -30.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX fell by -12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4250. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -61.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Equity return is now at value 775.90, with -88.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.