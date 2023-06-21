The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) Stock

The stock of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has gone up by 7.28% for the week, with a 0.04% rise in the past month and a -27.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.53% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.04% for KSCP’s stock, with a -70.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KSCP is 46.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KSCP on June 21, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KSCP Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4427. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -75.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 50.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.