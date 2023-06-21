The Impact of Market Fluctuations on International Paper Company’s (IP) Stock

The stock of International Paper Company (IP) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month and a -9.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for IP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for IP’s stock, with a -10.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is above average at 7.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Paper Company (IP) is $32.04, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for IP is 346.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IP on June 21, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

IP) stock’s latest price update

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 31.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Russian Pulp Business Still Delivering for International Paper

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

IP Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.11. In addition, International Paper Company saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Magness Allison B., who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $31.75 back on Jun 16. After this action, Magness Allison B. now owns 21,055 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $104,786 using the latest closing price.

Saab Joseph R., the SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of International Paper Company, sale 1,705 shares at $35.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Saab Joseph R. is holding 1,671 shares at $60,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Paper Company (IP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.