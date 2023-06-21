The Beauty Health Company’s (SKIN) Stock: A -12.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has gone down by -17.51% for the week, with a -23.39% drop in the past month and a -36.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.09% for SKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.52% for SKIN’s stock, with a -29.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for SKIN is $17.00, which is $10.66 above the current price. The public float for SKIN is 131.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKIN on June 21, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)’s stock price has plunge by -9.83relation to previous closing price of 8.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that Beauty Health Stock Jumps on Earnings and Strong Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw -13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.