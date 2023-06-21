The 50.16% Simple Moving Average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a 8.49% increase in the past week, with a 81.75% gain in the past month, and a 125.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.55% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.66% for CRDO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 50.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $17.32, which is -$2.08 below the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRDO on June 21, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.72 in comparison to its previous close of 18.03, however, the company has experienced a 8.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 68.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +81.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 39.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.66 back on Jun 15. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 480,950 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $706,448 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $17.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 320,000 shares at $706,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.