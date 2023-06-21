The -13.88% Decline of eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EBAY stock has gone down by -0.62%, with a monthly gain of 1.63% and a quarterly surge of 4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for eBay Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for EBAY’s stock, with a 2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is above average at 37.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is $49.31, which is $4.08 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 533.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EBAY on June 21, 2023 was 4.82M shares.

EBAY) stock’s latest price update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 45.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that EBay Stock Slides Despite Solid Earnings. The Company Is Cautious About the Year Ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $45 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.56. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SPENCER REBECCA, who sale 2,193 shares at the price of $45.85 back on Jun 12. After this action, SPENCER REBECCA now owns 924 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $100,549 using the latest closing price.

Boone Cornelius, the SVP, Chief People Officer of eBay Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $44.67 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Boone Cornelius is holding 44,982 shares at $245,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.