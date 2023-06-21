TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TGTX is $30.50, which is $5.84 above the current price. The public float for TGTX is 133.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGTX on June 21, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

The stock price of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) has dropped by -5.65 compared to previous close of 25.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX’s stock has fallen by -7.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.95% and a quarterly rise of 65.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for TG Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.02% for TGTX’s stock, with a 65.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

TGTX Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -19.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +239.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.93. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw 104.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Power Sean A, who sale 73,647 shares at the price of $26.70 back on Jun 02. After this action, Power Sean A now owns 654,836 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,966,375 using the latest closing price.

Echelard Yann, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $10.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Echelard Yann is holding 201,848 shares at $95,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -213.70, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 438.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.