TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has increased by 13.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has seen a 25.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WULF is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WULF is $2.00, which is $0.35 above the current price. The public float for WULF is 99.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WULF on June 21, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF stock saw an increase of 25.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.12% and a quarterly increase of 158.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.45% for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.32% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of 53.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4735. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 147.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.