Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.08 in relation to previous closing price of 24.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is $30.18, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 160.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on June 21, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC stock saw an increase of 2.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.11% and a quarterly increase of 2.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for TDOC’s stock, with a -7.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.23. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Murthy Mala, who sale 6,241 shares at the price of $24.38 back on Jun 02. After this action, Murthy Mala now owns 44,716 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $152,162 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Claus Torp, the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 4,635 shares at $24.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Jensen Claus Torp is holding 26,190 shares at $113,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -168.60, with -113.50 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.