Team Inc. (TISI) Stock Faces 8.79% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Team Inc. (TISI) has seen a 4.29% increase in the past week, with a 72.79% gain in the past month, and a 7.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for TISI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.67% for TISI’s stock, with a -6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Right Now?

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Team Inc. (TISI) by analysts is $100.00, The public float for TISI is 4.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of TISI was 102.10K shares.

TISI) stock’s latest price update

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.64 in comparison to its previous close of 6.43, however, the company has experienced a 4.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TISI Trading at 25.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +68.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TISI rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Team Inc. saw 34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TISI starting from Lederman Evan S., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Dec 15. After this action, Lederman Evan S. now owns 54,300 shares of Team Inc., valued at $3,436 using the latest closing price.

Stenger Edward J., the Director of Team Inc., purchase 27,519 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Stenger Edward J. is holding 27,519 shares at $19,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.51 for the present operating margin

+21.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Team Inc. stands at -17.86. The total capital return value is set at -7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.95.

Based on Team Inc. (TISI), the company’s capital structure generated 287.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 54.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Team Inc. (TISI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.