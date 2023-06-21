Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) by analysts is $5.13, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for TSHA is 37.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On June 21, 2023, the average trading volume of TSHA was 370.39K shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TSHA’s Market Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has experienced a -15.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month, and a -2.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.55% for TSHA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.21% for TSHA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -54.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

TSHA Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7722. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -69.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Nagendran Sukumar, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on May 16. After this action, Nagendran Sukumar now owns 34,226 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $3,400 using the latest closing price.

Manning Paul B, the Director of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., purchase 1,500,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Manning Paul B is holding 1,642,202 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5037.05 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stands at -6635.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.