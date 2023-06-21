Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.14 in comparison to its previous close of 8.21, however, the company has experienced a -4.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The public float for PSLV is 498.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on June 21, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a -4.02% decrease in the past week, with a -2.48% drop in the past month, and a 2.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for PSLV’s stock, with a 2.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.