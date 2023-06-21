Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $144.20, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On June 21, 2023, SPOT’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.08 in relation to previous closing price of 156.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT’s stock has risen by 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.76% and a quarterly rise of 19.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for SPOT’s stock, with a 39.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $190 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.62. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 94.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.