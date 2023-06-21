Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.60 in comparison to its previous close of 1.25, however, the company has experienced a 29.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOFO is 0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) is $3.00, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for SOFO is 4.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On June 21, 2023, SOFO’s average trading volume was 943.37K shares.

SOFO’s Market Performance

SOFO stock saw an increase of 29.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.47% and a quarterly increase of 24.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.80% for Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.32% for SOFO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

SOFO Trading at 29.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.00%, as shares surge +27.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFO rose by +29.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9435. In addition, Sonic Foundry Inc. saw 40.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFO starting from Wiegand Brian, who sale 5,786 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Dec 15. After this action, Wiegand Brian now owns 35,304 shares of Sonic Foundry Inc., valued at $5,092 using the latest closing price.

Mozden Joe Jr, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Foundry Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Mozden Joe Jr is holding 28,200 shares at $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.01 for the present operating margin

+64.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Foundry Inc. stands at -25.79. The total capital return value is set at -82.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.08. Equity return is now at value -575.60, with -54.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 15.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.